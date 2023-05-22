(Shenandoah) -- Griswold softball got a gem from Karly Millikan to open their season with a win on Monday.
Millikan struck out 11 and allowed only three hits while walking zero in the Tigers' 2-0 win over Shenandoah.
"I feel good," Millikan said. "We played well as a team. It was fun to be out here with the girls again. I just focused on every pitch. I knew my team had me. They were behind me to defend. I was confident, so I could throw whatever I wanted."
"She showed a lot of poise," Rossell said. "That was a mastery of her pitches. She's a hard worker. She was very cool, calm, collected and in control."
Millikan sent down 11 consecutive batters between the second, third, fourth and fifth innings.
"I hit every pitch," she said. "If I hit every pitch, I know my team is behind me."
Millikan's run support came in the second inning. Joanna Reynolds drove in the first run with an RBI double to score Marissa Askeland, and Millikan helped her own cause with an RBI single to drive in Askeland.
Griswold's offense recorded eight hits, but left 13 runners on the basepaths Monday and filled the bases twice only to come up empty.
"For the first night out, the girls played with a lot of poise," Rossell said. "I trust our bats. We had some hard hits to people. That stranded more people than we liked. It's something to build on."
Millikan and Marissa Askeland finished with two hits, while Joanna Reynolds, Dakota Reynolds, Makenna Askeland and Addison Adams had one hit each.
"Discipline at the plate," Rossell said. "We waited for our pitches and focused on seeing it."
Jenna Burdorf, Kylie Foutch and Abby Dumler had Shenandoah's hits. Payton Athen was the losing pitcher for the Fillies (0-1). Shenandoah returns to action Tuesday against Lewis Central.
Griswold (1-0) continues their busy week Tuesday night against East Mills, followed by Tri-Center (Wednesday) and Stanton (Friday).
"There's always some takeaways," Rossell said. "After the first game, you only have like seven days of practice until postseason play. We'll make every day a learning experience."
Hear the full interviews with Millikan and Coach Rossell below.