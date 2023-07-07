(Griswold) -- After two years of venturing 358 total miles only to leave with a heart-breaking regional semifinal loss, Griswold got over the hump and into a regional final.
The Tigers (26-3) got a career performance from Karly Millikan and a well-rounded outing from their offense in a 10-0 win over Essex (11-15) in a Class 1A Region 4 Semifinal on KMA-FM 99.1.
"We had a lot of confidence built up from this season," Griswold head coach Jody Rossell said. "The girls have been working hard. We've done the same thing night after night. We've preached all season to take things one inning at a time. That's what the girls did."
The win comes after Griswold lost to Martensdale-St. Marys and Southeast Warren in the 2021 and 2022 regional semifinals.
"It's exciting," Millikan said. "We've been in this game a lot and had some tough losses. Today was our day and our win."
The day belongs to the Tigers because Millikan had a career performance in the circle. Millikan threw six innings, striking out 15 and allowing just one hit. The junior had a perfect game for the first 5 2/3 innings.
"I played my game one pitch at a time," Millikan said. "I had a curveball, screwball and a little bit of a drop. Our coaches knew what was working. They were super awesome at calling pitches. That kept me calling strikes."
"She's a special pitcher," Rossell said. "She's super coachable and hard working. She did a great job."
Millikan got plenty of run support. The Tigers put up a run in the first, four in the third, one in the fourth, one in the fifth and ended the game with three runs in the sixth.
Griswold produced 13 hits, with seven Tiger batters recording at least one knock. Senior Makenna Askeland led the attack with three hits, a double, and RBI and scored three times.
"When I get up to the plate, I think I'm going to hit no matter what," Askeland said.
Dakota Reynolds had two hits, doubled and drove in a run, while Millikan helped her own cause with two hits and two RBI. Addison Adams doubled and accounted for two RBI, Joey Reynolds had two hits and an RBI and Abby Gohlinghorst accounted for two hits, a double and scored twice.
"We've done that all through the season," Rossell said about her team's well-rounded effort. On any given night, a different person might be hot. Putting together up and down the lineup gives us some confidence."
Alex King accounted for Essex's only hit, while Tori Burns struck out seven in the loss. The defeat ends Essex's winningest season since 2015.
With the win, the Tigers are on the cusp of the program's first state tournament trip since 1985. They get Wayne in a regional final Monday night on KMA-FM 99.1. The 1A No. 5 Falcons were a 10-0 winner over Lamoni on Friday.
"It's exciting," Rossell said. "We're just trying to keep the mentality we've had all season. We'll treat it like any other game."
"I'm going to throw my pitches," Millikan said. "If they hit the ball, my team is behind me."
View the full interviews with Askeland, Millikan and Coach Rossell below.