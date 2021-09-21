(Clarinda) -- A rotation change paid off for Clarinda in their 25-22, 25-19, 25-23 win over Shenandoah on Tuesday night.
Due to injury, the Cardinals (9-9, 2-4) maneuvered usual middle Paige Millikan to the outside, and the senior merely responded with one of the best matches of her career.
“They did really awesome,” Clarinda coach Jess Doyle said, “especially throwing a new rotation at them. They completely rocked it.”
“It was a lot different from the middle,” Millikan told KMA Sports. “During the warmups, I still approached like a middle, but I figured it out and it went really well.”
Millikan slammed in six kills each in the first two sets and finished with an unofficial tally of 15 on the night.
“She does very good on the outside,” setter Emmy Allbaugh added. “After she moved there, we became very strong.”
Allbaugh had 25 assists on the evening while Taylor Cole posted 10 winners of her own in the victory. However, it took a couple of late set comebacks — in the first and third frames — to make it happen.
Clarinda trailed for much of the first set before rallying off the final four points in a 25-22 triumph. After a near wire-to-wire victory in set two, the Cardinals took an early 2-1 lead in the third. They wouldn’t grab another advantage in the set until 22-21 before finishing the sweep. Much of the success from Clarinda came from keeping Shenandoah out of system due to aggressive serving.
“I’m a big fan of jump serving,” Doyle said. “I don’t like it when we just pop it over the net. I don’t think that works for us, especially since we’re a small team. Us taking them out of system is just super helpful and a game changer for us.”
Shenandoah did use their height to their advantage throughout the match, finishing with five blocks, including three that involved freshman Ashlynn Hodges. The offense was also led by Hodges and Kate Lantz, who both finished with six kills. Jenna Burdorf posted five kills of her own.
In the end, though, the rotation change proved to be vital for Clarinda in the win. And it’s not likely going back anytime soon.
“I don’t think I’m moving her back,” Doyle concluded.
Check out full video interviews with Coach Doyle, Millikan and Allbaugh below. View the complete match linked here.