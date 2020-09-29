(Mound City) -- One of three state-ranked contests in Missouri 8-man will take place in Mound City Friday when the two-time defending champs and No. 1 Panthers host No. 10 East Atchison.
The Panthers enter the contest at 5-0 thanks to victories over Platte Valley, Stewartsville, Albany, Southwest Livingston and North-West Nodaway.
"I've been really proud of boys for fighting through those and finding a way to win," Coach Taylor Standerford said.
Mound City's victories have come by an average score of 48-13. However, they haven't all been easy, as was evident in their thrilling 40-36 win over No. 3 Southwest Livingston.
The Panthers haven't had many close games over the past few years, so Standerford was pleased to see his team respond the way they did in a high-pressure situation.
"That's the team finding a way to win," he said. "Because down the stretch, you're going to be in close games. It's good to have the guys find a way to win and have that will."
Junior Tony Osburn has assumed the quarterback position rather nicely, tossing for 498 yards and seven touchdowns while only throwing two interceptions. Osburn has also added 226 yards and five scores with his legs.
"He's done a great job throwing the ball for us and running the ball," Standerford said.
Senior Landon Poppa has made the transition from quarterback to running back and rushed for 261 yards and five scores while also showing off his receiving skills with 11 catches for 319 yards and five scores.
Brenden Tubbs and Wil Young have also been among the playmakers for the Panthers this season.
The Panthers will look to capture their 14th consecutive victory Friday night when they face the team that handed them their most recent loss -- East Atchison.
The Wolves are 2-1 on the year and have had a unique year, highlighted by a Sunday afternoon football contest to start the year and two games being canceled due to COVID-19.
"They've had kind of a weird year," Standerford said. "That creates kind of a challenge for us because we don't have as much film on them as we normally would, but I think our guys are up for that challenge."
East Atchison's offense has been paced by quarterback Josh Smith, receiver Ian Hedlund and running back Kaylin Merriweather.
"They've got some skilled guys," Standerford said of East Atchison.
As far as Mound City's offense goes, the two-time defending champs feel the biggest key lies in the trenches, which will hopefully parlay into an improved rushing attack.
"We've got to control the line of scrimmage," Standerford said. "Their linebackers will pick up blitzes before the play happens. We've kind of struggled establishing the run game. That's one thing going forward that we need to do. That all comes down to getting our assignments and sustaining our blocks until the whistle."
Casey Martin will have reports from Mound City Friday night as part of KMA Sports' coverage, which begins at 6:20 and runs through midnight. The complete interview with Coach Standerford can be heard below.