Hayden Ecker, North Andrew

(KMAland) -- North Andrew is number one in the final Missouri 8-Man ranking of the 2020 regular season. 

Other ranked KMAland teams include Stanberry, South Holt-Nodaway Holt, East Atchison and Albany. 

The complete rankings can be viewed below. 

Missouri 8-Man Media Rankings 10/26

