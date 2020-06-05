Missouri 8-Man Coaches Association Logo
Photo: Missouri 8-Man Coaches Association

(KMAland) -- The Missouri 8-Man Football Coaches Association has announced the 12th Annual Missouri 8-Man Football Senior All Star Game has been canceled.

In a release to the media, the Missouri 8-Man Football Coaches Association wrote, “It is unfortunate that we have to cancel the game after carefully considering the health and safety guidelines that have been published.”

Mound City’s Taylor Standerford, East Atchison’s Aaron Behrens and Chris Healy of Worth County were all slated to coach in the game. Below is the list of area players that were slated to play:

Briacin Bywater, East Atchison

Jake McEnaney, East Atchison

Dylan George, Mound City

Blake Hayes, Mound City

TJ Hopkins, Mound City

Tyler Phillips, Mound City

Christian Stone, Mound City

Jaden Baker, North Andrew

Hunter Grimes, North Andrew

McKinley Lillard, North Andrew

Caden Patterson, North Andrew

Wyman Wheeler, North Andrew

Hunter Johnson, Stanberry

Jaxon Anderson, Worth County