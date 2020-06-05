(KMAland) -- The Missouri 8-Man Football Coaches Association has announced the 12th Annual Missouri 8-Man Football Senior All Star Game has been canceled.
In a release to the media, the Missouri 8-Man Football Coaches Association wrote, “It is unfortunate that we have to cancel the game after carefully considering the health and safety guidelines that have been published.”
Mound City’s Taylor Standerford, East Atchison’s Aaron Behrens and Chris Healy of Worth County were all slated to coach in the game. Below is the list of area players that were slated to play:
Briacin Bywater, East Atchison
Jake McEnaney, East Atchison
Dylan George, Mound City
Blake Hayes, Mound City
TJ Hopkins, Mound City
Tyler Phillips, Mound City
Christian Stone, Mound City
Jaden Baker, North Andrew
Hunter Grimes, North Andrew
McKinley Lillard, North Andrew
Caden Patterson, North Andrew
Wyman Wheeler, North Andrew
Hunter Johnson, Stanberry
Jaxon Anderson, Worth County