(Grant City) -- Missouri Class 8-Player No. 2 Worth County has picked up right where they left off from their state runner-up season a year ago.
The Tigers (3-0) have rolled to dominant wins over South Holt, St. Joseph Christian and Bishop LeBlond in their first three contests.
“(The kids) worked really hard in the offseason,” Coach Jon Adwell told KMA Sports of his team. “They knew that we had a lot of seniors that graduated last year that were great players. They knew they had big shoes to fill.”
Adding to that determination, Adwell says, is that many of this year’s most important players have had to wait their turn.
“They want to prove they’re the next group,” he said. “They’ve stepped up and hopefully they are able to rise to that occasion.”
The occasion, they hope, will be another trip to the state championship game, where the Tigers season finished in 2021. Unfortunately for Coach Adwell’s team, they fell short in a 48-42 classic battle with Drexel.
“We got back here to Grant City from Columbia,” Adwell said, “and we had it set in our minds that we had some unfinished business. We wanted to get back in that position where we could try to bring home the trophy. They’ve done the stuff that they’ve needed to do in the offseason to be able to put yourself in a good position to be able to do that.”
While the first three games have been all Worth County, it’s likely they are about to start one of their toughest runs of the season. That starts this week with undefeated and sixth-ranked Albany.
“(Albany quarterback) Kemper Cline is just a phenomenal athlete,” Adwell said. “He’s one of those kids that is not talked about a lot, and I do not know why. I’ve thought since the kid was a freshman he is an amazing athlete that does a lot of good things. He’s big, he’s strong, he’s fast and he has a good arm. He appears to be a good leader out there.”
The good news for Coach Adwell is that his team is also full of big, strong and fast kids. Seniors Levi Cassavaugh and Braxton Hightshoe and junior Tyler New have taken control of this year’s explosive offense that is averaging 72 points per game.
“(Cassavaugh) is our bell-cow,” Adwell said. “We use him quite a bit. (New) stepped in at quarterback and has really worked hard. He’s doing phenomenal at what we want him to be. We lost Aydan Gladstone, and you would think it would be impossible to replace him, but Tyler shows a lot of glimpses of the same stuff.”
Adwell is quick to point out the importance of his terrific offensive line that includes senior Creed Wilcox and juniors Elias Alarcon and Kolten Smith. Receivers and cousins Dylan and Grant McIntyre have also been important on both sides of the ball.
Meanwhile, Albany – like Worth County – has been plenty dominant with wins over Rich Hill (62-8), Stanberry (54-32) and Mound City (60-0).
“We’ll have to control Kemper Cline,” Adwell stressed. “(Porter Davis) is a phenomenal speedster. He runs some good routes, and we can’t let him get loose and have the connection between him and Cline.
“Their scheme is run first, throw second, but they’re built like us. They’ll lull you to sleep with the run, and the next thing you know they’re going to try to pop one on you. And we know they’re going to do their assignments. Whether they’re better than us or not or get it accomplished, that’s going to be played out (on Friday). But we know they’re going to be coached to do their assignments, and that’s a given year in and year out.”
Listen to all of KMA Sports’ Week 4 coverage on AM 960 and FM 99.1 from 6:20 to midnight on Friday. Hear the complete interview with Coach Adwell below.