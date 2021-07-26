(Columbia) -- University of Missouri Athletic Director Jim Sterk has stepped down, according to a release from the university.
In the release, Mizzou President Mun Choi said, "We are grateful for the dedicated leadership Jim provided over the last five years to position Mizzou for even greater success. We recognize his many contributions and appreciate his continued role as we search for the next leader of Mizzou Athletics."
Sterk came to Columbia in 2016 after previously serving as AD at Portland State (1995-2000), Washington State (2000-2010) and San Diego State (2010-2016). Sterk will remain at Mizzou until a replacement is found.