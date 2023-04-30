Jesus Carralero
Photo: Campbell Athletics

(Columbia) -- Missouri men's basketball has added Jesus Carralero to its roster. 

Carralero comes to Missouri from Campbell. 

Carralero played four seasons at Campbell. He averaged 7.5 points and 3.9 rebounds per game in 75 games and 38 starts. 

