(Columbia) -- Missouri men's basketball has added Jesus Carralero to its roster.
Carralero comes to Missouri from Campbell.
Carralero played four seasons at Campbell. He averaged 7.5 points and 3.9 rebounds per game in 75 games and 38 starts.
(Columbia) -- Missouri men's basketball has added Jesus Carralero to its roster.
Carralero comes to Missouri from Campbell.
Carralero played four seasons at Campbell. He averaged 7.5 points and 3.9 rebounds per game in 75 games and 38 starts.
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.