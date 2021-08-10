Missouri Tigers

(KMAland) -- The college basketball Border Showdown between Missouri and Kansas is returning after a six-year hiatus. 

On Tuesday, the two men's basketball programs announced a December 11th battle at Allen Fieldhouse. 

This year's contest will be 268th all-time. Kansas leads the series 172-95. A contest was originally scheduled for 2021 as part of a six-year renewal, but was postponed due to COVID-19. 

Game time and television designations will be announced at a later date.

