(KMAland) -- Five KMAlanders are still alive at the MSHSAA Boys State Wrestling Championships in Columbia.
Maryville’s Kort Watkins and Savnnah’s Creighton Cook, Lincoln LaFave, Chance Phillips and Cooper Burnsides advanced on to another day on Wednesday. LaFave and Burnsides will wrestle in the state semifinals.
Check out the complete results linked here and KMAland results below.
Albany
C1-157: Jerrid Bunten — lost by fall (R1), won by fall (CR1), lost by fall (CR2) eliminated
C1-165: Kyle Burke — lost by decision (R1), won by fall (CR1), lost by fall (CR2) eliminated
East Atchison
C1-113: Keegan Wheeler — lost by fall (R1), won by fall (CR1), lost by fall (CR2) eliminated
Maryville
C2-285: Kort Watkins — lost by fall (R1), won by fall (CR1), won by fall (CR2)
Rock Port
C1-113: Dylan Lair — lost by fall (R1), won by fall (CR1), lost by fall (CR2) eliminated
C1-120: Caleb Lucas — lost by fall (R1), won by fall (CR1), lost by decision (CR2) eliminated
C1-126: Augustus Heintz — won by fall (R1), lost by fall (QF), lost by decision (CR2) eliminated
Savannah
C2-120: Creighton Cook — won by major decision (R1), lost by fall (QF), won by SV-1 (CR2)
C2-126: Gage Schottel — won by decision (R1), lost by decision (QF), lost by decision (CR2) eliminated
C2-144: Lincoln LaFave — won by decision (R1), won by major decision (QF)
C2-165: Chance Philips — lost by fall (R1), won by fall (CR1), won by fall (CR2)
C2-190: Cooper Burnsides — won by fall (R1), won by fall (QF)