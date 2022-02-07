(KMAland) -- The Missouri Class 1 Districts 15 and 16 tournament brackets have been released.
Class 1 District 16 will be played at Mound City while St. Joseph Christian is host of Class 1 District 15. Both tournaments run from February 19th through February 25th.
View the matchups below.
GIRLS: Class 1 District 16
First round matchups are February 21st with semifinals on the 23rd and the final on the 25th.
Mound City vs. Rock Port (winner vs. Platte Valley)
South Holt vs. Northeast Nodaway
North Nodaway vs. Worth County
GIRLS: Class 1 District 15
First round matchups are February 19th with semifinals on the 22nd and the final on the 25th.
Pattonsburg vs. Winston (winner vs. St. Joseph Christian)
DeKalb vs. Union Star (winner vs. Stanberry)
BOYS: Class 1 District 16
First round matchups are February 19th with semifinals on the 22nd and the final on the 24th.
Northeast Nodaway vs. Rock Port (winner vs. Mound City)
Platte Valley vs. North Nodaway
Worth County vs. South Holt
BOYS: Class 1 District 15
First round matchups are February 21st with semifinals on the 23rd and the final on the 25th.
Pattonsburg vs. Northland Christian (winner vs. Stanberry)
Winston vs. Union Star
St. Joseph Christian vs. DeKalb