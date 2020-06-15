(Columbia) -- Former Missouri designated hitter Peter Zimmermann has signed with the Houston Astros as an undrafted free agent.
Zimmermann played four years of college baseball at San Jacinto Community College and Missouri, including the shorted season this past year, appearing in 14 games with a .333 batting average, four home runs and 17 RBIs.
Also of note, Creighton signee Brett Rodriguez signed with the Seattle Mariners. The infielder was a transfer from Wofford.
The St. Louis Cardinals signed North Carolina right-handed pitcher Gainluca Dalatri and Gonzaga left-handed pitcher Mac Lardner with the opening day of the signing period.