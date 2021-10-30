(KMAland) -- Riley Blay, Jag Galapin and the Mound City and Maryville boys won district championships on Saturday in Missouri cross country.
Class 1 District 4 at St. Joseph
Nodaway Valley’s Riley Blay and the Mound City boys won district championships. Blay ran to a winning time of 17:58.00 to advance to state. The Panthers were led by runner-up Keaton Zembles as they finished with 34 points. Platte Valley also advanced to state with a runner-up and 52 points.
Other members of Mound City in the top 30 included William Heck (11th), Carl Carver (16th), Jadon Griffin (21st) and Quinton Livengood (30th) while Platte Valley’s Micah Wolf (8th), Ethan Holtman (20th), Justin Miller (22nd) and Jacob Peery (23rd) all finished well.
East Atchison’s Daniel Lesher (5th), Cole Anderson (9th) and Ian Stepp (26th), Rock Port’s Caleb Lucas (7th) and South Holt’s Dawson Fansher (12th) also advanced to state.
In the girls race, Rock Port’s Aubrey Watkins came away with a time of 22:33.90 to place second. Kayte Pankau of Mound City, Platte Valley’s Andrea Riley and North Andrew’s Jaclyn Riedinger went third, fourth and fifth, respectively.
North Andrew also placed Reagan Walker and Brylie Brincks 16th and 17th, respectively, to advance on to state with a runner-up finish and 39 points.
Other individual qualifiers from the area included South Holt’s Olivia Prussman (6th) and Makayla Bohart (15th), Jayla Irvine (7th) and Brooklyn Wennihan (23rd) of East Atchison and North Nodaway’s Hayleigh Vinzant (19th).
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
Class 4 District 3 at St. Joseph
Maryville was impressive with five in the top 10 on their way to 23 points and a district championship.
Jag Galapin was the individual champion in 17:24.00 while Cale Sterling and Connor Blackford came next for the Spoofhounds and in the race. Dylan Masters took seventh, and Bradley Deering was 10th for Maryville.
In the girls race, Maryville’s Caroline Pohren advanced to state with a 19th place finish. View the complete results from the meet linked here.