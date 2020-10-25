MSHSAA
(KMAland) -- The Missouri football district brackets have been set with opening round play beginning on Friday, October 30th.

Here’s a look at the area districts KMA Sports will be covering:

CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 4 

Platte Valley at Stanberry

Rock Port at Albany

North-West Nodaway at East Atchison

Worth County at Mound City

CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 3 

DeKalb at North Andrew

Bishop LeBlond at Pattonsburg

Stewartsville/Osborn at South Holt/Nodaway-Holt

King City at Orrick

CLASS 3 DISTRICT 8 

Benton at Chillicothe

Kansas City Northeast at Maryville

Kansas City Central at Cameron

