(KMAland) -- The Missouri football district brackets have been set with opening round play beginning on Friday, October 30th.
Here’s a look at the area districts KMA Sports will be covering:
CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 4
Platte Valley at Stanberry
Rock Port at Albany
North-West Nodaway at East Atchison
Worth County at Mound City
CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 3
DeKalb at North Andrew
Bishop LeBlond at Pattonsburg
Stewartsville/Osborn at South Holt/Nodaway-Holt
King City at Orrick
CLASS 3 DISTRICT 8
Benton at Chillicothe
Kansas City Northeast at Maryville
Kansas City Central at Cameron