(Columbia) -- Missouri football has learned the kickoff times and television broadcasts for four of their 2020 football games.
The Tigers will open on Saturday, September 26th against Alabama at 6:00 on ESPN. They will play at Tennessee on Saturday, October 3rd at 11 AM on the SEC Network.
Their October 17th game with Vanderbilt and October 31st contest with Kentucky will also be on the SEC Network at 6:30 PM and 11:00 AM, respectively.
View the complete release from Missouri athletics linked here.