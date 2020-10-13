(Columbia) -- Missouri’s Nick Bolton has been named the Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week.
Bolton had 11 tackles and three pass breakups to key Missouri to a 45-41 over the defending national champion LSU.
View the complete release from Missouri athletics linked here.
Missouri sophomore Tauskie Dove has been named to the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Honorable Mention list.
The Tyler Rose Award is presented annually to college football’s offensive player of the year with a Texas connection and each week a top player is honored nationally.
Dove had six catches for 83 yards and a touchdown during Mizzou’s win over LSU. View the complete release from Mizzou athletics linked here.