Cam Dooley
Photo: 247Sports

(Columbia) -- Missouri football has received a commitment from Valley, Alabama athlete Cam Dooley.

The 6-foot-4, 195-pound prospect chose the Tigers over a final three that also included Kentucky and Vanderbilt.

Dooley is unranked by 247Sports.

