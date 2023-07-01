(Columbia) -- Missouri football has received a commitment from Valley, Alabama athlete Cam Dooley.
The 6-foot-4, 195-pound prospect chose the Tigers over a final three that also included Kentucky and Vanderbilt.
Dooley is unranked by 247Sports.
Updated: July 1, 2023 @ 6:59 pm
