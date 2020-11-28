MSHSAA.jpg
(KMAland) -- Southwest Livingston won the 8-Player championship while Maryville advanced to the Class 3 state championship on Saturday in Missouri high school football action.

CLASS 8-PLAYER: Southwest Livingston 52 North Andrew 34 

CLASS 3: Maryville 30 Cassville 28 

Connor Drake hit Caden Stoecklein on a 12-yard touchdown pass with 11 seconds left to send Maryville to the state championship game.

Drake also had a 41-yard scoring pass to Kade Wilmes while Connor Weiss and Trey Houchin both rushed for touchdowns in the win.

MISSOURI STATE HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS 

Class 8-Player Championship 

Southwest Livingston 52 North Andrew 34

Class 1 Semifinals 

Windsor 14 Thayer 12

Mid-Buchanan 63 Adrian 13

Class 2 Semifinals 

Lamar 42 Jefferson (Festus) 7 

St. Pius X 31 Palmyra 14

Class 3 Semifinals 

Blair Oaks 55 Cardinal Ritter 46

Maryville 30 Cassville 28

Class 4 Semifinals 

MICDS 56 Union 20

Helias Catholic 13 Smithville 10

Class 5 Semifinals 

Jackson 49 Ft. Zumwalt North 14

Platte County 24 Webb City 21

Class 6 Championship 

Raymore-Peculiar 23 DeSmet 0

