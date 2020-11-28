(KMAland) -- Southwest Livingston won the 8-Player championship while Maryville advanced to the Class 3 state championship on Saturday in Missouri high school football action.
CLASS 8-PLAYER: Southwest Livingston 52 North Andrew 34
CLASS 3: Maryville 30 Cassville 28
Connor Drake hit Caden Stoecklein on a 12-yard touchdown pass with 11 seconds left to send Maryville to the state championship game.
Drake also had a 41-yard scoring pass to Kade Wilmes while Connor Weiss and Trey Houchin both rushed for touchdowns in the win.
MISSOURI STATE HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS
Class 8-Player Championship
Class 1 Semifinals
Windsor 14 Thayer 12
Mid-Buchanan 63 Adrian 13
Class 2 Semifinals
Lamar 42 Jefferson (Festus) 7
St. Pius X 31 Palmyra 14
Class 3 Semifinals
Blair Oaks 55 Cardinal Ritter 46
Class 4 Semifinals
MICDS 56 Union 20
Helias Catholic 13 Smithville 10
Class 5 Semifinals
Jackson 49 Ft. Zumwalt North 14
Platte County 24 Webb City 21
Class 6 Championship
Raymore-Peculiar 23 DeSmet 0