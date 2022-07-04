Jamal Roberts
Photo: 247 Sports

(Columbia) -- Running back Jamal Roberts has committed to Missouri.

Roberts – a 3-star prospect from St. Louis – chose the Tigers over offers from Air Force, Arizona State, Arkansas, Army and others.

Roberts is the Tigers’ seventh commit for 2023.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.