(Columbia) -- Running back Jamal Roberts has committed to Missouri.
Roberts – a 3-star prospect from St. Louis – chose the Tigers over offers from Air Force, Arizona State, Arkansas, Army and others.
Roberts is the Tigers’ seventh commit for 2023.
Updated: July 4, 2022 @ 3:35 pm
