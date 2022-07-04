Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Some passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. SSW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Some passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. SSW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.