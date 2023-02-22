(Columbia) -- Savannah’s Jade Brundige is into the semifinals at the MSHSAA Girls State Championships.
Brundige is the only remaining KMAland girl from a group of five that qualified. Check out the rest of the KMAlanders and their results below.
Albany
G1-190: Keeleigh Fish — lost by fall (R1), won by fall (CR1), lost by decision (CR2) eliminated
East Atchison
G1-120: Brooklyn Wennihan — won by fall (R1), lost by fall (QF), lost by decision (CR2) eliminated
Rock Port
G1-100: Jaylynn Garst — lost by fall (R1), won by fall (CR1), lost by decision (CR2) eliminated
G1-110: Emma Teten — lost by fall (R1), lost by fall (CR1) eliminated
Savannah
G1-100: Jade Brundige — won by fall (QF)