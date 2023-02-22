MSHSAA.jpg

(Columbia) -- Savannah’s Jade Brundige is into the semifinals at the MSHSAA Girls State Championships.

Brundige is the only remaining KMAland girl from a group of five that qualified. Check out the rest of the KMAlanders and their results below.

Albany 

G1-190: Keeleigh Fish — lost by fall (R1), won by fall (CR1), lost by decision (CR2) eliminated 

East Atchison 

G1-120: Brooklyn Wennihan — won by fall (R1), lost by fall (QF), lost by decision (CR2) eliminated 

Rock Port 

G1-100: Jaylynn Garst — lost by fall (R1), won by fall (CR1), lost by decision (CR2) eliminated

G1-110: Emma Teten — lost by fall (R1), lost by fall (CR1) eliminated 

Savannah 

G1-100: Jade Brundige — won by fall (QF)

