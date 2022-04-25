(Columbia) -- Kyle Smithpeters has been hired as an assistant men's basketball coach at Missouri.
Smithpeters spent the past decade at John A. Logan Community College, where he posted a 241-73 record and was named Great Rivers Athletic Conference Coach of the Year six times.
In a release, Missouri head coach Dennis Gates said, "Kyle is a well-respected coach, regardless of level. He is a great teacher, evaluator and recruiter. I have had a front row seat for 15 years watching him prepare for this opportunity, but also build John A. Logan College into the power it is today. After attempting to hire Coach Smithpeters three years ago, I am excited to see him join the greats who have made this transition before him."
View the full release regarding Smithpeters' hiring here.