(Columbia) -- Missouri football picked up a commitment from in-state lineman Tristan Wilson on Wednesday.
The 6-foot-5, 295-pound Wilson is the seventh known commitment in the class for the Tigers. He chose Missouri over other offers that ranged from Alabama, Arizona State, Arkansas, Baylor, Illinois, Iowa State, Kentucky, Miami, TCU and Virginia Tech.
Wilson is ranked as the No. 18 player in the state of Missouri, the No. 25 offensive guard and the No. 732nd player nationally by 247Sports Composite.