Marcellus Johnson
Photo: Eastern Michigan

(Columbia) -- Missouri football has landed a transfer commitment from offensive lineman Marcellus Johnson. 

Johnson comes to Missouri from Eastern Michigan. 

Johnson made 13 starts for Eastern Michigan in 2021. 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.