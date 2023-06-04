Kerrick Jackson
Photo: Memphis Athletics

(Columbia) -- Missouri is hiring Kerrick Jackson as its new head baseball coach. 

Jackson spent the past season at Memphis, where he guided the Tigers to a 29-28 season.

Jackson was an assistant at Missouri from 2011 to 2015. 

