(KMAland) -- Eight KMAland wrestlers between Missouri and Nebraska will wrestle for state championships following the latest rounds of action on Friday.
Here's a full rundown from Missouri's boys tournament and Nebraska's boys and girls tournaments.
MSHSAA BOYS STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
North Andrew’s Dawson Fansher picked up a win by fall and a major decision to advance to the 126-pound championship in Class 1. Stanberry’s Austin Colvin also advanced to a semifinal before falling and moving into the consolation bracket.
Check out the complete rundown of KMAland wrestlers at state wrestling in Columbia. Find the complete results linked here.
East Atchison
170 Class 1: Bo Graves — Lost by injury (Cons. Round 2) Eliminated
195 Class 1: Aaron Schlueter — Lost by decision (QF), lost by decision (Cons. Round 2) Eliminated
Maryville
170 Class 2: Drew Spire — Lost by fall (Cons. Round 2) Eliminated
285 Class 2: Kort Watkins — Lost by fall (QF), won by fall (Cons. Round 2), lost by fall (Cons. Round 3) Eliminated
North Andrew
106 Class 1: Mattox Sybert — Lost by fall (Cons. Round 2) Eliminated
126 Class 1: Dawson Fansher — Won by fall (QF), won by major decision (SF)
Rock Port
120 Class 1: Caleb Lucas — Lost by major decision (Cons. Round 2) Eliminated
182 Class 1: Colton Stevens — Lost by decision (Cons. Round 2) Eliminated
Stanberry
285 Class 1: Austin Colvin — Won by fall (QF), lost by fall (SF)
NSAA BOYS STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Nebraska City’s Mikah Ruiz will wrestle for a Class B 220-pound state championship on Saturday. Ruiz is one of 10 KMAland Nebraska wrestlers still alive following day two of the state tournament in Omaha.
Check out the complete rundown of KMAland wrestlers at state wrestling. Find the complete results linked here.
Ashland-Greenwood
B126: Austyn Cote — Won by decision (Cons. Round 2), lost by fall Eliminated
B132: Blaine Christo — Won by decision (Cons. Round 2), won by decision (cons. Round 3)
B145: Ty Beetison — Lost by fall (Cons. Round 1) Eliminated
B152: Treyton Tweton — Lost by major decision (Cons. Round 1) Eliminated
B220: Luke Lambert — Won by fall (Cons. Round 2), won by decision (Cons. Round 3)
Auburn
B160: Brad Hall — Won by decision (Cons. Round 1), lost by decision (Cons. Round 2) Eliminated
Conestoga
C126: Keaghon Chini — Won by fall (Cons. Round 2), won by decision (Cons. Round 3)
C145: Carter Plowman — Lost by decision (Cons. Round 1) Eliminated
C195: Gage Totilas — Lost by fall (Cons. Round 1) Eliminated
Falls City
C138: Wyatt Olberding — Lost by major decision (SF)
C145: Robert Gilkerson — Won by sudden victory (Cons. Round 2), lost by decision (Cons. Round 3) Eliminated
C195: Thomas Fields — Won by fall (Cons. Round 2), won by fall (Cons. Round 3)
C285: Jaden Nolte — Won by fall (Cons. Round 2), lost by decision (Cons. Round 3) Eliminated
Johnson County Central
C285: Christian Harrifeld — Won by fall (Cons. Round 1), lost by fall (Cons. Round 2) Eliminated
Nebraska City
B106: Drew Weddle — Won by decision (Cons. Round 2), lost by decision (Cons. Round 3) Eliminated
B120: Carlos Prados — Won by fall (Cons. Round 1), lost by decision (Cons. Round 2) Eliminated
B132: Gabe Hartman — Lost by decision (Cons. Round 1) Eliminated
B138: Andres Pro — Won by decision (Cons. Round 1), lost by fall (Cons. Round 2) Eliminated
B145: Bayler Poston — Won by fall (Cons. Round 2), won by fall (Cons. Round 3)
B160: Hayden Schalk — Lost by DQ (Cons. Round 1) Eliminated
B170: Logan Hobbs — Lost by fall (Cons. Round 1) Eliminated
B220: Mikah Ruiz — Won by decision (SF)
Palmyra
D152: Dedrick Dowding — Won by decision (Cons. Round 1), lost by decision (Cons. Round 2) Eliminated
D220: Evan Bryan-Aldrich — Lost by decision (Cons. Round 1) Eliminated
Plattsmouth
B120: Cael Nielsen — Won by decision (Cons. Round 2), lost by decision (Cons. Round 3) Eliminated
B138: Logan Wooten — Lost by fall (Cons. Round 1) Eliminated
B145: Bryce Neuin — Lost by decision (Cons. Round 1) Eliminated
B160: Mathew Zitek — Lost by decision (Cons. Round 1) Eliminated
B170: Josh Colgrove — Won by decision (Cons. Round 2), won by decisions (Cons. Round 3)
B195: Josh Adkins — Won by decision (Cons. Round 2), lost by decision (Cons. Round 3) Eliminated
Syracuse
C106: Colton Sprague — Lost by decision (Cons. Round 1) Eliminated
C120: Jace Goebel — Won by fall (Cons. Round 2), won by decision (Cons. Round 3)
C138: Barrett Brandt — Won by fall (Cons. Round 2), lost by decision (Cons. Round 3) Eliminated
C145: Cy Petersen — Won by major decision (Cons. Round 2), lost by TB-1 (Cons. Round 3) Eliminated
C170: Owen Wander — Won by decision (Cons. Round 1), won by fall (Cons. Round 2), won by decision (Cons. Round 3)
C195: Jackson Nordhues — Lost by decision (Cons. Round 1) Eliminated
NSAA GIRLS STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Six KMAland Nebraska girls will wrestle for state championships on Saturday. Conestoga’s Kylee Plowman (114), Johnson County Central’s Jocelyn Prado (100), Nebraska City’s Pacie Lee (126), Plattsmouth’s Zoey Barber (114) and Weeping Water’s Raelyn Wilson (107) will all go for state titles.
View the KMAland Nebraska girls and their results from Friday below. Find the complete results from the state tournament linked here.
Conestoga
114: Kylee Plowman — Won by fall (Round 1), won by fall (QF), won by fall (SF)
126: Emory Trofholz — Won by fall (Round 1), won by fall (QF), lost by medical forfeit (SF)
Johnson County Central
100: Jocelyn Prado — Won by decision (QF), won by fall (SF)
100: Lucie Rougean — Won by decision (Round 1), lost by fall (QF), won by decision (Cons. Round 1)
Louisville
100: Payton Thiele — Won by decision (QF), lost by fall (SF)
152: Daysha Jones — Won by fall (Round 1), lost by fall (QF), lost by fall (Cons. Round 1) Eliminated
Nebraska City
100: Azaria Ruby — Lost by decision (Round 1), won by fall (Cons. Round 1)
126: Pacie Lee — Won by fall (QF), won by decision (SF)
Palmyra
107: Bettie Chambers — Lost by fall (Round 1), lost by decision (Cons. Round 1)
Plattsmouth
114: Zoey Barber — Won by technical fall (QF), won by decision (SF)
Weeping Water
107: Raelyn Wilson — Won by fall (QF), won by fall (SF)
132: Libby Sutton — Won by fall (QF), lost by TB-1 (SF)