KMAland Wrestling
(KMAland) -- Eight KMAland wrestlers between Missouri and Nebraska will wrestle for state championships following the latest rounds of action on Friday.

Here's a full rundown from Missouri's boys tournament and Nebraska's boys and girls tournaments.

MSHSAA BOYS STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

North Andrew’s Dawson Fansher picked up a win by fall and a major decision to advance to the 126-pound championship in Class 1. Stanberry’s Austin Colvin also advanced to a semifinal before falling and moving into the consolation bracket.

Check out the complete rundown of KMAland wrestlers at state wrestling in Columbia. Find the complete results linked here

East Atchison 

170 Class 1: Bo Graves — Lost by injury (Cons. Round 2) Eliminated

195 Class 1: Aaron Schlueter — Lost by decision (QF), lost by decision (Cons. Round 2) Eliminated

Maryville 

170 Class 2: Drew Spire — Lost by fall (Cons. Round 2) Eliminated

285 Class 2: Kort Watkins — Lost by fall (QF), won by fall (Cons. Round 2), lost by fall (Cons. Round 3) Eliminated

North Andrew 

106 Class 1: Mattox Sybert — Lost by fall (Cons. Round 2) Eliminated

126 Class 1: Dawson Fansher — Won by fall (QF), won by major decision (SF)

Rock Port 

120 Class 1: Caleb Lucas — Lost by major decision (Cons. Round 2) Eliminated

182 Class 1: Colton Stevens — Lost by decision (Cons. Round 2) Eliminated

Stanberry 

285 Class 1: Austin Colvin — Won by fall (QF), lost by fall (SF)

NSAA BOYS STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS 

Nebraska City’s Mikah Ruiz will wrestle for a Class B 220-pound state championship on Saturday. Ruiz is one of 10 KMAland Nebraska wrestlers still alive following day two of the state tournament in Omaha.

Check out the complete rundown of KMAland wrestlers at state wrestling. Find the complete results linked here

Ashland-Greenwood 

B126: Austyn Cote — Won by decision (Cons. Round 2), lost by fall Eliminated

B132: Blaine Christo — Won by decision (Cons. Round 2), won by decision (cons. Round 3)

B145: Ty Beetison — Lost by fall (Cons. Round 1) Eliminated

B152: Treyton Tweton — Lost by major decision (Cons. Round 1) Eliminated

B220: Luke Lambert — Won by fall (Cons. Round 2), won by decision (Cons. Round 3)

Auburn 

B160: Brad Hall — Won by decision (Cons. Round 1), lost by decision (Cons. Round 2) Eliminated

Conestoga 

C126: Keaghon Chini — Won by fall (Cons. Round 2), won by decision (Cons. Round 3)

C145: Carter Plowman — Lost by decision (Cons. Round 1) Eliminated

C195: Gage Totilas — Lost by fall (Cons. Round 1) Eliminated

Falls City 

C138: Wyatt Olberding — Lost by major decision (SF)

C145: Robert Gilkerson — Won by sudden victory (Cons. Round 2), lost by decision (Cons. Round 3) Eliminated

C195: Thomas Fields — Won by fall (Cons. Round 2), won by fall (Cons. Round 3)

C285: Jaden Nolte — Won by fall (Cons. Round 2), lost by decision (Cons. Round 3) Eliminated

Johnson County Central 

C285: Christian Harrifeld — Won by fall (Cons. Round 1), lost by fall (Cons. Round 2) Eliminated

Nebraska City 

B106: Drew Weddle — Won by decision (Cons. Round 2), lost by decision (Cons. Round 3) Eliminated

B120: Carlos Prados — Won by fall (Cons. Round 1), lost by decision (Cons. Round 2) Eliminated

B132: Gabe Hartman — Lost by decision (Cons. Round 1) Eliminated

B138: Andres Pro — Won by decision (Cons. Round 1), lost by fall (Cons. Round 2) Eliminated

B145: Bayler Poston — Won by fall (Cons. Round 2), won by fall (Cons. Round 3)

B160: Hayden Schalk — Lost by DQ (Cons. Round 1) Eliminated

B170: Logan Hobbs — Lost by fall (Cons. Round 1) Eliminated

B220: Mikah Ruiz — Won by decision (SF)

Palmyra 

D152: Dedrick Dowding — Won by decision (Cons. Round 1), lost by decision (Cons. Round 2) Eliminated

D220: Evan Bryan-Aldrich — Lost by decision (Cons. Round 1) Eliminated

Plattsmouth 

B120: Cael Nielsen — Won by decision (Cons. Round 2), lost by decision (Cons. Round 3) Eliminated

B138: Logan Wooten — Lost by fall (Cons. Round 1) Eliminated

B145: Bryce Neuin — Lost by decision (Cons. Round 1) Eliminated

B160: Mathew Zitek — Lost by decision (Cons. Round 1) Eliminated

B170: Josh Colgrove — Won by decision (Cons. Round 2), won by decisions (Cons. Round 3)

B195: Josh Adkins — Won by decision (Cons. Round 2), lost by decision (Cons. Round 3) Eliminated

Syracuse 

C106: Colton Sprague — Lost by decision (Cons. Round 1) Eliminated

C120: Jace Goebel — Won by fall (Cons. Round 2), won by decision (Cons. Round 3)

C138: Barrett Brandt — Won by fall (Cons. Round 2), lost by decision (Cons. Round 3) Eliminated

C145: Cy Petersen — Won by major decision (Cons. Round 2), lost by TB-1 (Cons. Round 3) Eliminated

C170: Owen Wander — Won by decision (Cons. Round 1), won by fall (Cons. Round 2), won by decision (Cons. Round 3)

C195: Jackson Nordhues — Lost by decision (Cons. Round 1) Eliminated

NSAA GIRLS STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Six KMAland Nebraska girls will wrestle for state championships on Saturday. Conestoga’s Kylee Plowman (114), Johnson County Central’s Jocelyn Prado (100), Nebraska City’s Pacie Lee (126), Plattsmouth’s Zoey Barber (114) and Weeping Water’s Raelyn Wilson (107) will all go for state titles.

View the KMAland Nebraska girls and their results from Friday below. Find the complete results from the state tournament linked here

Conestoga 

114: Kylee Plowman — Won by fall (Round 1), won by fall (QF), won by fall (SF)

126: Emory Trofholz — Won by fall (Round 1), won by fall (QF), lost by medical forfeit (SF)

Johnson County Central 

100: Jocelyn Prado — Won by decision (QF), won by fall (SF)

100: Lucie Rougean — Won by decision (Round 1), lost by fall (QF), won by decision (Cons. Round 1)

Louisville 

100: Payton Thiele — Won by decision (QF), lost by fall (SF)

152: Daysha Jones — Won by fall (Round 1), lost by fall (QF), lost by fall (Cons. Round 1) Eliminated 

Nebraska City 

100: Azaria Ruby — Lost by decision (Round 1), won by fall (Cons. Round 1)

126: Pacie Lee — Won by fall (QF), won by decision (SF)

Palmyra 

107: Bettie Chambers — Lost by fall (Round 1), lost by decision (Cons. Round 1)

Plattsmouth 

114: Zoey Barber — Won by technical fall (QF), won by decision (SF)

Weeping Water 

107: Raelyn Wilson — Won by fall (QF), won by fall (SF)

132: Libby Sutton — Won by fall (QF), lost by TB-1 (SF)

