(KMAland) -- Nebraska City's Mikah Ruiz and Zoey Barber of Plattsmouth won state championships to highlight KMAland Missouri and Nebraska wrestlers at their respective state tournaments on Saturday.
MSHSAA BOYS STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
North Andrew’s Dawson Fansher dropped a tight 3-1 decision in the 126-pound championship in Class 1 while Austin Colvin of Stanberry took fourth at 285 on Saturday in Missouri. View the area wrestlers and results from Saturday below and the complete results linked here.
North Andrew
126 Class 1: Dawson Fansher — Lost by decision (Championship)
Stanberry
285 Class 1: Austin Colvin — Won by fall (Cons. Semi), lost by fall (3rd Place)
NSAA BOYS STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Nebraska City’s Mikah Ruiz won the Class B 220-pound championship to highlight 10 KMAland Nebraska medals on Saturday. View the complete list of medalists and results from Saturday below and the full results linked here.
Ashland-Greenwood
B132: Blaine Christo — Lost by decision (Cons. Semi), lost by decision (5th Place)
B220: Luke Lambert — Lost by decision (Cons. Semi), lost by decision (5th Place)
Conestoga
C126: Keaghon Chini — Won by decision (Cons. Semi), won by fall (3rd Place)
Falls City
C138: Wyatt Olberding — Won by major decision (Cons. Semi), won by major decision (3rd Place)
C195: Thomas Fields — Lost by fall (Cons. Semi), won by medical forfeit (5th Place)
Nebraska City
B145: Bayler Poston — Won by injury default (Cons. Semi), lost by decision (3rd Place)
B220: Mikah Ruiz — Won by fall (1st Place)
Plattsmouth
B170: Josh Colgrove — Won by decision (Cons. Semi), won by decision (3rd Place)
Syracuse
C120: Jace Goebel — Lost by major decision (Cons. Semi), won by decision (5th Place)
C170: Owen Wander — Lost by decision (Cons. Semi), lost by decision (5th Place)
NSAA GIRLS STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Plattsmouth’s Zoey Barber won a state title at 114 pounds to lead a group of eight KMAland Nebraska girls that won state medals on Saturday.
View the area results listed below and complete results linked here.
Conestoga
114: Kylee Plowman — Lost by fall (1st Place)
126: Emory Trofholz — Lost by medical forfeit (Cons. Semi), lost by medical forfeit (5th Place)
Johnson County Central
100: Jocelyn Prado — Lost by fall (1st Place)
100: Lucie Rougean — Lost by decision (Cons. Round 2)
Louisville
100: Payton Thiele — Won by sudden victory (Cons. Semi), won by decision (3rd Place)
Nebraska City
100: Azaria Ruby — Lost by fall (Cons. Round 2)
126: Pacie Lee — Lost by fall (1st Place)
Plattsmouth
114: Zoey Barber — Won by fall (1st Place)
Weeping Water
107: Raelyn Wilson — Lost by fall (1st Place)
132: Libby Sutton — Lost by fall (Cons. Semi), lost by decision (5th Place)