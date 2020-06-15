(Columbia) -- Missouri athletes Kylie Deberg and Danny Kovac have been nominated for the Roy F. Kramer Athlete of the Year award.
Deberg became just the sixth Tiger in school history to earn an AVCA All-American award this past fall in leading Missouri volleyball with 524 kills and 612.5 points.
Kovac was the champion of the men’s 100 fly at the 2020 SEC Swimming and Diving Championships and qualified for the NCAA Championships in the 200 IM and 100 fly.
