(Columbia) -- Mississippi State grad transfer quarterback Jack Abraham has committed to Missouri.
Abraham started his collegiate career at Louisiana Tech in 2016 before redshirting and then transferring to Northwest Mississippi Community College. He eventually landed at Southern Miss in 2018 and threw for 3,496 yards and 19 touchdowns.
Abraham transferred to Mississippi State after the 2020 season and never played there due to post-concussion syndrome. He was granted a seventh year of eligibility by the NCAA and announced another transfer from Mississippi State.