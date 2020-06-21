(Columbia) -- North Carolina prep linebacker Dameon Wilson announced a commitment to Missouri on Sunday.
Wilson is ranked No. 20 at inside linebacker and No. 27 in North Carolina, according to 247Sports Composite rankings.
The 6-foot-1, 210-pound Kings Mountain native had other reported Power Five offers from Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, NC State, North Carolina, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Syracuse, Virginia, Wake Forest and West Virginia.
Missouri now has 14 known commits in the 2021 class, which ranks No. 30 overall and No. 8 in the SEC, according to 247Sports.