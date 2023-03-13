Missouri River Conference NEW
(KMAland) -- The Missouri River Conference have announced all-conference basketball teams from this past season.

Sioux City East’s Alex Flattery and Trishelle Miller are joined on the girls first team by Sioux City West’s Kiah Davis, Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Payton Hardy, LeMars’ Metta Skov and Bishop Heelan Catholic’s Brooklyn Stanley.

Second-team girls picks are Abraham Lincon’s Emily Pomernackas, Heelan’s Kenley Meis and Jada Newberg, Sioux City North’s Sydney Rexius, Sioux City West’s Vera Grom and Sarah Brown of LeMars.

Along the first team on the boy’s side, Abraham Lincoln’s Mathok Mathok is joined by Sioux City East’s Preston Dobbs and Fitzy Grant, Heelan’s Matt Noll, Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Dylon Schaap and Lamarion Mothershead of Sioux City West.

AL landed Cole Arnold and Creighton Bracker on the second team while Thomas Jefferson’s Jordan Dewaele, East’s Sam Jons, Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Tyler Smith, Heelan’s Carter Kuehl and Sioux City West’s Keavian Hayes are on the second team.

View the complete list of honorees in the PDFs below.

Download PDF 2022-23 Missouri River Conference All MRC Boys Basketball Teams.pdf
Download PDF 2022-23 Missouri River Conference All MRC Girls Basketball Teams.pdf

