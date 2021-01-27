Missouri Tigers helmet.jpg

(Columbia) -- The Southeastern Conference announced football schedules for 2021 on Wednesday.

Missouri will open their SEC slate at Kentucky on September 11th after opening with a non-conference home game against Central Michigan. The Tigers also host Southeast Missouri State and North Texas and visit Boston College in non-conference play.

The rest of the Missouri SEC schedule include home games with Tennessee, Texas A&M, South Carolina and Florida with trips to Vanderbilt, Georgia and Arkansas.

View the complete release from Missouri athletics linked here.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.