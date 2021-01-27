(Columbia) -- The Southeastern Conference announced football schedules for 2021 on Wednesday.
Missouri will open their SEC slate at Kentucky on September 11th after opening with a non-conference home game against Central Michigan. The Tigers also host Southeast Missouri State and North Texas and visit Boston College in non-conference play.
The rest of the Missouri SEC schedule include home games with Tennessee, Texas A&M, South Carolina and Florida with trips to Vanderbilt, Georgia and Arkansas.
View the complete release from Missouri athletics linked here.