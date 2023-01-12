Mallory McGuire
Photo: Rutgers Athletics

(Columbia) -- Missouri soccer has added a commitment from transfer midfielder Mallory McGuire. 

McGuire comes to Columbia from Rutgers, where she played in four matches last year. 

View the full release from Missouri here

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.