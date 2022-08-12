(Columbia) -- The Missouri women’s soccer program will play three televised games in the 2022 season.
All three games are slated to appear on the SEC Network. Televised games for the Tigers include against Kansas on September 4th, their October 9th bout with Florida and their October 20th contest against Kentucky.
In volleyball, the Tigers have six televised games -- South Carolina on October 2nd (SEC Network), Auburn on October 16th (SEC Network), Ole Miss on October 21st (SEC Network), Arkansas on November 16th (SEC Network), Texas A&M on November 20th (SEC Network) and against Tennessee (ESPN U).