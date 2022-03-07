Kara Daly
Photo: Missouri Athletics

(Columbia) -- Missouri softball infielder Kara Daly is the Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week.

Daly was 7-for-11 with a double, four home runs and nine RBI during the weekend.

View the complete release from Missouri athletics linked here

