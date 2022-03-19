MSHSAA

(KMAland) -- The final day of basketball in Missouri saw the Class 4 and 5 girls and boys state championships decided in Springfield. View the full scoreboard from Saturday below.

MISSOURI STATE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD

Girls Class 4 State Tournament 

Championship: John Burroughs 54 Benton 46

Consolation: Helias Catholic 51 St. James 40

Girls Class 5 State Tournament 

Championship: West Plains 50 Whitfield 37

Consolation: Webster Groves 54 Smithville 33

Boys Class 4 State Tournament 

Championship: Vashon 57 Father Tolton Regional Catholic 49

Consolation: Central (New Madrid County) 64 Pembroke Hill 51

Boys Class 5 State Tournament 

Championship: Webster Groves 72 Helias Catholic 53

Consolation: Cardinal Ritter 53 Springfield Catholic 51

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.