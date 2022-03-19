(KMAland) -- The final day of basketball in Missouri saw the Class 4 and 5 girls and boys state championships decided in Springfield. View the full scoreboard from Saturday below.
MISSOURI STATE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD
Girls Class 4 State Tournament
Championship: John Burroughs 54 Benton 46
Consolation: Helias Catholic 51 St. James 40
Girls Class 5 State Tournament
Championship: West Plains 50 Whitfield 37
Consolation: Webster Groves 54 Smithville 33
Boys Class 4 State Tournament
Championship: Vashon 57 Father Tolton Regional Catholic 49
Consolation: Central (New Madrid County) 64 Pembroke Hill 51
Boys Class 5 State Tournament
Championship: Webster Groves 72 Helias Catholic 53
Consolation: Cardinal Ritter 53 Springfield Catholic 51