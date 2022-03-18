(KMAland) -- Class 4 and 5 state semifinals and the championship and consolation in Class 6 were all contested in Springfield at the Missouri State Basketball Tournament on Friday. View the full scoreboard below.
MISSOURI STATE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Girls Class 4 State Semifinals
John Burroughs 51 St. James 37
Benton 47 Helias Catholic 42
Girls Class 5 State Semifinals
Whitfield 55 Webster Groves 42
West Plains 48 Smithville 37
Girls Class 6 State Tournament
Championship: Incarnate Word Academy 67 Kickapoo 50
Consolation: Blue Springs South 63 St. Joseph’s Academy 43
Boys Class 4 State Semifinals
Vashon 48 Central (New Madrid County) 39
Father Tolton Regional Catholic 39 Pembroke Hill 38
Boys Class 5 State Semifinals
Webster Groves 60 Cardinal Ritter 57
Helias Catholic 53 Springfield Catholic 50
Boys Class 6 State Tournament
Championship: Christian Brothers College 68 Nixa 51
Consolation: Staley 67 Chaminade College Prep 46