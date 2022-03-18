MSHSAA.jpg

(KMAland) -- Class 4 and 5 state semifinals and the championship and consolation in Class 6 were all contested in Springfield at the Missouri State Basketball Tournament on Friday. View the full scoreboard below.

MISSOURI STATE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Girls Class 4 State Semifinals 

John Burroughs 51 St. James 37

Benton 47 Helias Catholic 42

Girls Class 5 State Semifinals 

Whitfield 55 Webster Groves 42

West Plains 48 Smithville 37

Girls Class 6 State Tournament 

Championship: Incarnate Word Academy 67 Kickapoo 50

Consolation: Blue Springs South 63 St. Joseph’s Academy 43

Boys Class 4 State Semifinals 

Vashon 48 Central (New Madrid County) 39

Father Tolton Regional Catholic 39 Pembroke Hill 38

Boys Class 5 State Semifinals 

Webster Groves 60 Cardinal Ritter 57

Helias Catholic 53 Springfield Catholic 50

Boys Class 6 State Tournament 

Championship: Christian Brothers College 68 Nixa 51

Consolation: Staley 67 Chaminade College Prep 46

