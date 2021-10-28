MSHSAA.jpg

(KMAland) -- Midland Empire Conference teams went 2-1 in state volleyball sections on Thursday. Check out the full scoreboard below.

MISSOURI STATE TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD

Class 1 State Sectionals 

Wellington-Napoleon 25-17-26-25 East Atchison 25-25-24-17

Santa Fe 25-25-25 New Haven 16-17-16

Midway 25-25-25 Osceola 19-17-22

Miller 25-25-25 College Heights Christian 8-9-11

Blue Eye 25-25-25 Billings 12-16-13

South Iron 25-25-20-25 Winona 22-18-25-12

Advance 25-25-25 St. Vincent 13-12-16

Gideon 25-25-25 Southland 8-10-11

Class 2 State Sectionals 

Bishop LeBlond 25-25-25 East Buchanan 17-19-16

Lawson 25-25-16-25 Adrian 20-16-25-23

Skyline 25-20-25-25 Diamond 25-20-25-25

Liberty (Mountain View) 25-25-25 Pleasant Hope 11-13-5

Conway 25-25-21-25 Stover 20-21-25-19

Hermann 25-25-25 Lutheran North 7-4-4

Jefferson (Festus) 25-25-25 Saxony Lutheran 15-11-20

Clearwater 25-20-25-25 Portageville 17-25-22-17

Class 3 State Sectionals 

Notre Dame de Sion 26-25-25 Cameron 24-21-11

Odessa 28-25-28 California 26-23-26

Springfield Catholic 25-25-25 El Dorado Springs 12-10-13

Strafford 25-25-25 Forsyth 15-12-9

Blair Oaks 25-25-25 Hallsville 19-14-18

John Burroughs 25-25-21-25 Orchard Farm 10-20-25-12

Notre Dame (St. louis) 25-25-25 Miller Career Academy 8-7-6

Valle Catholic 25-16-25-25 Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau) 22-25-21-18

Class 4 State Sectionals 

St. Pius X 25-24-25-25 Smithville 5-26-13-18

Pembroke Hill 25-24-25-25 Pleasant Hill 17-26-23-16

Logan-Rogersville 25-25-21-25 Webb City 19-22-25-16

Jefferson City 25-25-25 Pacific 16-22-13

Lutheran St. Charles 25-25-25 Hannibal 20-15-12

Westminster Christian Academy 25-25-25 McCluer North 8-21-12

Nerinx Hall 25-25-25 Rosati-Kain 13-12-14

Farmington 25-25-21-25 St. Pius X (Festus) 21-15-25-19

Class 5 State Sectionals 

Liberty North 25-25-25 Park Hill 17-12-9

Lee’s Summit West 25-25-25 Blue Springs 19-22-11

Nixa 25-25-25 Joplin 18-11-16

Rock Bridge 25-25-23-25 Lebanon 19-14-25-15

St. Dominic 25-25-25 Hickman 21-21-19

Francis Howell Central 17-25-25-13-15 St. Joseph’s Academy 25-21-20-25-10

Marquette 25-18-24-25-17 Lafayette (Wildwood) 23-25-26-21-15

Cor Jesu Academy 25-25-25 Jackson 23-15-19

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.