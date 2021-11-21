Maryville Boys Soccer
Photo: Maryville Soccer/Twitter

(KMAland) -- Maryville boys soccer finished their season on Saturday with a 5-0 win over Fair Grove in a Class 1 consolation.

Kason Teale scored a trio of goals in the first half while Ian Stephenson and James DiStefano posted one goal each for the Spoofhounds.

Jaxson Staples had the shutout in goal. View the complete scoreboard from Saturday’s Missouri state soccer below.

STATE SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Missouri Class 1 State Tournament 

Consolation: Maryville 5 Fair Grove 0

Championship: Lutheran St. Charles 3 St. Pius X (Festus) 0

Missouri Class 2 State Tournament 

Consolation: Excelsior Springs 3 Harrisonville 1

Championship: Whitfield 4 Perryville 2

Missouri Class 3 State Tournament 

Consolation: Glendale 3 Van Horn 2

Championship: Ft. Zumwalt South 2 Ladue Horton Watkins 1

Missouri Class 4 State Tournament 

Consolation: John Burroughs 3 Blue Springs 2

Championship: Rockhurst 2 Jackson 0

