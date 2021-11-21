(KMAland) -- Maryville boys soccer finished their season on Saturday with a 5-0 win over Fair Grove in a Class 1 consolation.
Kason Teale scored a trio of goals in the first half while Ian Stephenson and James DiStefano posted one goal each for the Spoofhounds.
Jaxson Staples had the shutout in goal. View the complete scoreboard from Saturday’s Missouri state soccer below.
STATE SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Missouri Class 1 State Tournament
Consolation: Maryville 5 Fair Grove 0
Championship: Lutheran St. Charles 3 St. Pius X (Festus) 0
Missouri Class 2 State Tournament
Consolation: Excelsior Springs 3 Harrisonville 1
Championship: Whitfield 4 Perryville 2
Missouri Class 3 State Tournament
Consolation: Glendale 3 Van Horn 2
Championship: Ft. Zumwalt South 2 Ladue Horton Watkins 1
Missouri Class 4 State Tournament
Consolation: John Burroughs 3 Blue Springs 2
Championship: Rockhurst 2 Jackson 0