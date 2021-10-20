(KMAland) -- North Andrew had their season come to a finish in a state sectional on Wednesday. View all of the Missouri state softball scores below.
Maysville 15 North Andrew 0
North Andrew managed just one hit on the evening. Madison Curran had the lone hit and walked once. The Cardinals finish their season 18-9.
MISSOURI STATE SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Class 1 State Sectionals
Maysville 15 North Andrew 0
Pattonsburg 15 Princeton 8
East Carter 10 Norwood 0
Leeton 7 Marion C. Early 4
St. Elizabeth 11 New Franklin 10
Silex 10 Northeast (Cairo) 0
La Plata 1 Canton 0
Atlanta 2 Braymer 0
Class 2 State Quarterfinals
Iberia 2 Kelly 1
Sherwood 5 Mid-Buchanan 1
New Bloomfield 7 Elsberry 6
Marceline 3 Clark County 1
Class 3 State Quarterfinals
Perryville 10 St. Charlest West 4
Chillicothe 11 Holden 0
Sullivan 7 Logan-Rogersville 0
Blair Oaks 6 Fulton 1