(KMAland) -- North Andrew had their season come to a finish in a state sectional on Wednesday. View all of the Missouri state softball scores below.

Maysville 15 North Andrew 0  

North Andrew managed just one hit on the evening. Madison Curran had the lone hit and walked once. The Cardinals finish their season 18-9.

MISSOURI STATE SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Class 1 State Sectionals 

Pattonsburg 15 Princeton 8

East Carter 10 Norwood 0

Leeton 7 Marion C. Early 4

St. Elizabeth 11 New Franklin 10

Silex 10 Northeast (Cairo) 0

La Plata 1 Canton 0

Atlanta 2 Braymer 0

Class 2 State Quarterfinals 

Iberia 2 Kelly 1

Sherwood 5 Mid-Buchanan 1

New Bloomfield 7 Elsberry 6

Marceline 3 Clark County 1

Class 3 State Quarterfinals 

Perryville 10 St. Charlest West 4

Chillicothe 11 Holden 0

Sullivan 7 Logan-Rogersville 0

Blair Oaks 6 Fulton 1

