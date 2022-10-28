(KMAland) -- It was a busy day in Springfield at the Missouri State Softball Tournament. Check out the full rundown from Friday below.
MISSOURI STATE SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Class 1 State Semifinals
Canton 3 Marion C. Early 2
Polo 6 Salisbury 5
Class 1 State Consolation
Marion C. Early 8 Salisbury 1
Class 2 State Semifinals
Marceline 7 Eugene 1
Sherwood 1 Russellville 0
Class 2 State Consolation
Russellville 11 Eugene 4
Class 3 State Semifinals
Fatima 13 Westminster Christian Academy 0
Chillicothe 1 Bowling Green 0
Class 3 State Consolation
Bowling Green 7 Westminster Christian Academy 0
Class 4 State Championship
Kearney 14 Helias Catholic 9
Class 5 State Championship
Blue Springs South 10 Francis Howell 2