(KMAland) -- It was a busy day in Springfield at the Missouri State Softball Tournament. Check out the full rundown from Friday below.

MISSOURI STATE SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD 

Class 1 State Semifinals 

Canton 3 Marion C. Early 2

Polo 6 Salisbury 5

Class 1 State Consolation 

Marion C. Early 8 Salisbury 1

Class 2 State Semifinals 

Marceline 7 Eugene 1

Sherwood 1 Russellville 0

Class 2 State Consolation 

Russellville 11 Eugene 4

Class 3 State Semifinals 

Fatima 13 Westminster Christian Academy 0

Chillicothe 1 Bowling Green 0

Class 3 State Consolation

Bowling Green 7 Westminster Christian Academy 0

Class 4 State Championship 

Kearney 14 Helias Catholic 9

Class 5 State Championship 

Blue Springs South 10 Francis Howell 2

