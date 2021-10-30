MSHSAA.jpg

(KMAland) -- The Missouri State Softball Tournament had eight semifinals and two state championships on Friday. Check out the scoreboard below.

MISSOURI STATE SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Class 1 State Semifinals 

Maysville 21 East Carter 4

La Plata 3 St. Elizabeth 1

Class 2 State Semifinals 

Sherwood 2 Iberia 0

Marceline 10 New Bloomfield 4

Class 4 State Tournament 

Washington 10 Platte County 0

Rolla 9 Incarnate Word Academy 4

Third Place Game: Platte County 12 Incarnate Word Academy 5

State Championship: Washington 11 Rolla 0

Class 5 State Tournament 

Lee’s Summit West 19 Parkway South 1

Francis Howell Central 15 Blue Spring South 11

Third Place: Blue Springs South 12 Parkway South 3

Championship: Lee’s Summit West 6 Francis Howell Central 5

