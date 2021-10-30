(KMAland) -- The Missouri State Softball Tournament had eight semifinals and two state championships on Friday. Check out the scoreboard below.
MISSOURI STATE SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Class 1 State Semifinals
Maysville 21 East Carter 4
La Plata 3 St. Elizabeth 1
Class 2 State Semifinals
Sherwood 2 Iberia 0
Marceline 10 New Bloomfield 4
Class 4 State Tournament
Washington 10 Platte County 0
Rolla 9 Incarnate Word Academy 4
Third Place Game: Platte County 12 Incarnate Word Academy 5
State Championship: Washington 11 Rolla 0
Class 5 State Tournament
Lee’s Summit West 19 Parkway South 1
Francis Howell Central 15 Blue Spring South 11
Third Place: Blue Springs South 12 Parkway South 3
Championship: Lee’s Summit West 6 Francis Howell Central 5