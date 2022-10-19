MSHSAA.jpg

(KMAland) -- Platte Valley lost a tight one-run battle with King City/Union Star in Missouri state softball action on Wednesday.

Check out the full scoreboard from Wednesday below.

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Missouri Class 1 State Sectionals 

King City/Union Star 2 Platte Valley 1

Polo 7 Princeton 1

Salisbury 13 Silex 2

New Franklin 4 Jamestown 1

Braymer/Breckenridge 11 Atlanta 1

Canton 12 La Plata 0

Vienna 12 Weaubleau 11

Marion C. Early 3 Neelyville 2

Missouri Class 4 State Quarterfinals 

Washington 7 Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau) 2

Helias Catholic 4 Camdenton 2

Warrenton 2 Incarnate Word Academy 1

Kearney 6 McDonald County 4

Missouri Class 5 State Quarterfinals 

Marquette 1 Lindbergh 0

Blue Springs South 6 Ozark 3

Francis Howell 11 Francis Howell North 0

Liberty 11 Lee’s Summit West 9

