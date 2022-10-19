(KMAland) -- Platte Valley lost a tight one-run battle with King City/Union Star in Missouri state softball action on Wednesday.
Check out the full scoreboard from Wednesday below.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Missouri Class 1 State Sectionals
King City/Union Star 2 Platte Valley 1
Polo 7 Princeton 1
Salisbury 13 Silex 2
New Franklin 4 Jamestown 1
Braymer/Breckenridge 11 Atlanta 1
Canton 12 La Plata 0
Vienna 12 Weaubleau 11
Marion C. Early 3 Neelyville 2
Missouri Class 4 State Quarterfinals
Washington 7 Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau) 2
Helias Catholic 4 Camdenton 2
Warrenton 2 Incarnate Word Academy 1
Kearney 6 McDonald County 4
Missouri Class 5 State Quarterfinals
Marquette 1 Lindbergh 0
Blue Springs South 6 Ozark 3
Francis Howell 11 Francis Howell North 0
Liberty 11 Lee’s Summit West 9