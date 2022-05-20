(KMAland) -- Nodaway Valley’s Riley Blay claimed the 3200 meter run state championship to highlight KMAlanders at the Missouri State Track & Field Championships on Friday.
Blay ran to the championship with a time of 9:47.21 while Austin Colvin of Stanberry took second in the Class 1 boys shot put (51-11.25) and Jaclyn Riedinger of North Andrew was second in the Class 1 girls 1600 (5:34.24).
The East Atchison and Stanberry girls and Worth County boys qualified for Saturday’s final with top qualifying times. The Wolves team of Sophia and Tommi Martin, Grace Oswald and Elizabeth Schlueter qualified first in the 4x400 (4:15.76) while Stanberry’s 4x200 team of Sadie Runde, Letah Angle, Marli Hilton and Amelia Wallace also posted the top qualifying time (1:48.20). Worth County’s boys 4x400 team ran a 3:33.36 to qualify first with Levi Cassavaugh, Aydan Gladstone, Alex Rinehart and Jace Cousatte.
Cousatte added top three qualifying times in the 300 meter hurdles (42.05, 2nd) and 110 meter hurdles (16.29, 3rd), and Hayden Elifrits of South Holt took third in the shot put (51-08.50).
Check out the rest of the KMAland Missouri track athletes and their finishes below and find complete results here.
CLASS 1 GIRLS
1q. East Atchison 4x400 meter relay — Sophia Martin, Tommi Martin, Grace Oswald, Ezlizabeth Schlueter (4:15.76)
1q. Stanberry 4x200 meter relay — Sadie Runde, Letah Angle, Marli Hilton, Amelia Wallace (1:48.20)
2. Jaclyn Riedinger, North Andrew — 1600 meter run (5:34.24)
4. Saryn Brown, North Nodaway — high jump (4-11)
4q. Elizabeth Schlueter, East Atchison — 300 meter hurdles (48.90)
5. Maggie Collins, Platte Valley — shot put (35-11.25)
5. Tommi Martin, East Atchison — 800 meter run (2:24.07)
6q. Stanberry 4x400 meter relay — Letah Angle, Lexi Craig, Marli Hilton, Sadie Runde (4:24.68)
8. Jenna Mason, Platte Valley — shot put (34-05.75)
9. Kayley Hauber, Platte Valley — 100 meter dash (13.02)
9. Stanberry 4x100 meter relay — Sadie Runde, Letah Angle, Amelia Wallace, Katlyn James (53.08)
10. Avery Meyerkorth, Rock Port — 400 meter dash (1:02.81)
10. Avery Meyerkorth, Rock Port — 800 meter run (1:11.97)
11. Sadie Runde, Stanberry — 400 meter dash (1:03.29)
12. Baylie Busby, Northeast Nodaway — high jump (4-7)
14. Kayley Hauber, Platte Valley — triple jump (30-10.25)
15. Andrea Riley, Platte Valley — 1600 meter run (6:18.20)
CLASS 1 BOYS
1. Riley Blay, Nodaway Valley — 3200 meter run (9:47.21)
1q. Worth County 4x400 meter relay — Levi Cassavaugh, Aydan Gladstone, Alex Rinehart, Jace Cousatte (3:33.36)
2. Austin Colvin, Stanberry — shot put (51-11.25)
2q. Jace Cousatte, Worth County — 300 meter hurdles (42.05)
3q. Jace Cousatte, Worth County — 110 meter hurdles (16.29)
3. Hayden Elifrits, South Holt — shot put (51-08.50)
4q. Dawson Fast, Nodaway Valley — 400 meter dash (52.67)
4. Jase Latham, Worth County — shot put (47-04.25)
4q. Worth County 4x200 meter relay — Aydan Gladstone, Levi Cassavaugh, Braxton Hightshoe, Jace Cousatte (1:33.43)
5q. Aydan Gladstone, Worth County — 110 meter hurdles (16.60)
5. Stanberry 4x800 meter really — Colby McQuinn, Decker Heyde, Brayden Hahn, Tyler Schwebach (8:43.86)
6. Kaylin Merriweather, East Atchison — high jump (5-10)
6q. Ben Messner, Stanberry — 200 meter dash (23.24)
7q. Stanberry 4x400 meter relay — Colby McQuinn, Ben Messner, Brayden Hahn, Tyler Schwebach (3:38.39)
7q. Worth County 4x100 meter relay — Levi Cassavaugh, Braxton Hightshoe, Tyler New, Alex Rinehart (45.71)
9. Mound City 4x800 meter relay — Keaton Zembles, Jadon Griffin, Quinton Livengood, Cole Gillenwater (8:52.02)
10. Phillip Herron, Rock Port — 300 meter hurdles (44.02)
10. Jarrett Spinnato, East Atchison — 200 meter dash (23.41)
11. Tanner Russo, North Andrew — 110 meter hurdles (17.42)
12. Dawson Fast, Nodaway Valley — high jump (5-08)
14. Cole Anderson, East Atchison — 3200 meter run (11:44.96)
15. Platte Valley 4x800 meter relay — Ethan Holtman, Justin Miller, Jacob Peery, Micah Wolf (9:15.03)
16. Micah Wolf, Platte Valley — 3200 meter run (12:16.26)