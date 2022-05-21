(KMAland) -- KMAlanders claimed nine state championships at the Missouri State Track & Field Championships on Saturday.
Nodaway Valley’s Riley Blay picked up two more state titles in winning the Class 1 boys 800 (2:02.01) and 1600 (4:25.06) while East Atchison and Stanberry had two state championships each on the girls side.
East Atchison’s 4x800 and 4x400 ran to wins in 10:09.41 and 4:16.67, respectively. Grace Oswald, Sophia Martin, Claire Martin and Tommi Martin were on the former while Sophia and Tommi Martin, Oswald and Elizabeth Schlueter ran for the latter.
Stanberry’s Lexi Craig set a meet record in the javelin throw (146-09) to win the state title, and Sadie Runde, Letah Angle, Marli Hilton and Amelia Wallace were on the winning 4x200 meter relay (1:49.20). Rock Port’s Rylee Jenkins was also a state champion in the discus throw (123-03).
Tony Osburn added a state title in the Class 1 boys pole vault for Mound City, going over at 13-03.75. Worth County’s 4x400 meter relay team of Levi Cassavaugh, Aydan Gladstone, Alex Rinehart and Jace Cousatte also ran to a win in 3:33.56.
The Worth County and Nodaway Valley boys and East Atchison girls claimed top five finishes. The Tigers had 47 points in second while the Thunder finished fourth with 39 in the boys team standings. East Atchison was fourth with 37 points in the girls race.
View the complete list of finishes and results from Saturday among Missouri KMAlanders below and find complete results linked here.
GIRLS
1. Lexi Craig, SR, Stanberry — javelin throw (146-09 **meet record)
1. Rylee Jenkins, SO, Rock Port — discus throw (123-03)
1. East Atchison 4x800 meter relay — Grace Oswald, Sophia Martin, Claire Martin, Tommi Martin (10:09.41)
1. East Atchison 4x400 meter relay — Sophia Martin, Tommi Martin, Grace Oswald, Elizabeth Schlueter (4:16.67)
1. Stanberry 4x200 meter relay — Sadie Runde, Letah Angle, Marli Hilton, Amelia Wallace (1:49.20)
2. Ava Barnes, SO, Mound City — pole vault (9-06.50)
2. Tommi Martin, SO, East Atchison — javelin throw (124-02)
3. Katlyn James, SO, Stanberry — pole vault (9-06.50)
3. Rock Port 4x800 meter relay — Avery Meyerkorth, Rylee Jenkins, Macie Hale, Aubrey Watkins (10:24.74)
4. Elizabeth Schlueter, FR, East Atchison — 300 meter hurdles (48.64)
5. Eva Engel, FR, Worth County — pole vault (9-01.00)
6. Ali Brown, JR, Worth County — javelin throw (111-01)
6. Katlyn James, SO, Stanberry — long jump (15-07.75)
7. Stanberry 4x400 meter relay — Letah Angle, Lexi Craig, Marli Hilton, Sadie Runde (4:29.51)
9. Andrea Riley, JR, Platte Valley — 3200 meter run (12:55.72)
13. Grace Oswald, FR, East Atchison — pole vault (7-10.50)
13. Aubrey Watkins, SR, Rock Port — 3200 meter run (13:00.94)
16. Olivia Prussman, SO, South Holt — 3200 meter run (14:13.55)
BOYS
1. Riley Blay, SO, Nodaway Valley — 800 meter run (2:02.01)
1. Riley Blay, SO, Nodaway Valley — 1600 meter run (4:25.06)
1. Tony Osburn, SR, Mound City — pole vault (13-03.75)
1. Worth County 4x400 meter relay — Levi Cassavaugh, Aydan Gladstone, Alex Rinehart, Jace Cousatte (3:33.56)
3. Austin Colvin, SR, Stanberry — discus throw (140-03)
3. Jace Cousatte, SR, Worth County — 300 meter hurdles (41.31)
3. Aydan Gladstone, SR, Worth County — pole vault (13-01)
3. James Herr, SR, Nodaway Valley — javelin throw (154-02)
3. Worth County 4x200 meter relay — Aydan Gladstone, Levi Cassavaugh, Braxton Hightshoe, Jace Cousatte (1:33.18)
4. Aydan Gladstone, SR, Worth County — 110 meter hurdles (16.19)
4. Alex Rinehart, SR, Worth County — javelin throw (153-09)
4. Tyler Schwebach, SR, Stanberry — 800 meter run (2:03.34)
5. William Rother, SR, Mound City — pole vault (11-11.25)
5. Keaton Zembles, SO, Mound City — 800 meter run (2:04.25)
6. Jace Cousatte, SR, Worth County — 110 meter hurdles (16.21)
6. Dawson Fast, SR, Nodaway Valley — 400 meter dash (53.35)
6. Keaton Zembles, SO, Mound City — 1600 meter run (4:37.45)
6. Stanberry 4x400 meter relay — Colby McQuinn, Ben Messner, Brayden Hahn, Tyler Schwebach (3:37.68)
7. Hayden Elifrits, SR, South Holt — discus throw (127-08)
8. Ben Messner, SR, Stanberry — 200 meter dash (24.24)
8. Worth County 4x100 meter relay — Levi Cassavaugh, Braxton Hightshoe, Tyler New, Alex Rinehart (48.59)
10. Justin Miller, FR, Platte Valley — triple jump (38-09.75)
12. Colten Stevens, SR, Rock Port — discus throw (116-06)