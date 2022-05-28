(KMAland) -- Maryville’s Brooklynn Holtman and Jesus Flores-Hernandez combined to pick up five medals in finishing out the Class 3 State Track & Field Championships in Missouri.
Holtman placed second in the 400, fifth in the 200 and sixth in the 100 while Flores-Hernandez was fourth in the 400 and fifth in the high jump. Ella Schulte claimed fifth in the 100 hurdles, and Connor Blackford and Keaton Stone were eighth in the 1600 and long jump, respectively.
Check out the Maryville results from the Class 3 meet on Saturday and complete results linked here.
GIRLS
2. Brooklynn Holtman — 400 meter dash (58.14)
5. Brooklynn Holtman — 200 meter dash (25.40)
5. Ella Schulte — 100 meter hurdles (15.91)
6. Brooklynn Holtman — 100 meter dash (12.27)
10. Ellie Willnerd — discus throw (94-00)
BOYS
4. Jesus Flores-Hernandez — 400 meter dash (50.00)
5. Jesus Flores-Hernandez — high jump (6-04.25)
8. Connor Blackford — 1600 meter run (4:29.23)
8. Keaton Stone — long jump (21-04.25)
15. Caden Stoecklein — javelin throw (139-11)