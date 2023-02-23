(KMAland) -- Savannah’s Jade Brundige claimed a state championship while four other KMAland Missouri wrestlers picked up medals in the boys state tournament in Columbia.
Maryville’s Kort Watkins placed fourth while Savannah’s Cooper Burnsides was second and teammates Creighton Cook and Lincoln LaFave both took sixth. Check out the rundown of KMAland Missouri wrestlers in action on Thursday below.
Find the complete results from the tournament linked here.
GIRLS STATE WRESTLING
Savannah
G100: Jade Brundige — won by fall (SF), won by fall (1st)
BOYS STATE WRESTLING
Maryville
2-285: Kort Watkins — won by fall (CR3), won by fall (CSF), lost by decision (4th)
Savannah
2-120: Creighton Cook — won by decision (CR3), lost by fall (CSF), lost by fall (6th)
2-144: Lincoln LaFave — lost by fall (SF), lost by fall (CSF), lost by decision (6th)
2-165: Chance Phillips — lost by decision (CR3)
2-190: Cooper Burnsides — won by fall (SF), lost by MD (2nd)