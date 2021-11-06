(Columbia) -- Nodaway Valley's Riley Blay added another title to the Blay family's resume on Saturday.
The sophomore joined his father (Bill) and brother (Tyler) as state champions, doing so in a time of 16:05.90 in the Class 1 race.
Mound City's Keaton Zembles and South Holt's Dawson Fansher also medaled with respective finishes of eighth and 15th.
Zembles' finish led Mound City to a 12th-place finish in the team standings. Platte Valley took 14th, led by a 26th-place day from Miah Wolf.
On the girls side, Rock Port's Aubrey Watkins finished 14th in 21:16.70. Mound City's Kayte Pankau was 18th and East Atchison's Jayla Irvine was 28th. North Andrew finished eighth as a team, scoring 202 points. Jaclyn Reidinger led the Cardinals by taking 27th.
In Class 3, the Maryville boys took home runner-up honors by scoring 122 points. Jag Galapin led the Spoofhounds with a sixth-place finish in 16:26.00 while Cale Sterling was 24th, Connor Blackford 25th.
View the full results here.