(KMAland) -- One KMAland team and a KMAland individual left the Missouri State Cross Country Championships with state titles on Saturday.
CLASS 1 GIRLS
Platte Valley captured the state title with 75 points, edging Van Buren by eight points.
Mya Wray finished third in 20:52.90 while Andrea Riley was fourth in 20:54.10. Allison Riley also had a solid showing for Platte Valley by finishing 30th.
East Atchison's Jayla Irvine was 23rd in 21:54.60, followed by North Andrew's Jaclyn Riedinger in 25th (21:56.00).
East Atchison finished 10th in the team race while North Andrew was 14th.
Check out how the rest of the KMAland runners fared below and find the full results here.
45. Emalee Lanford, Platte Valley (23:10.80)
63. Andrea Jenkins, North Nodawaay (23:44.80)
66. Mylie Holtman, Platte Valley (23:52.30)
77. Olivia Prussman, South Holt (24:09.80)
81. Brooklyn Wennihan, East Atchison (24:14.10)
106. Kierra McDonald, East Atchison (25:12.70)
130. Aspen Sybert, North Andrew (26:05.80)
133. Madison Lillard, North Andrew (26:23.50).
135. Kendal Straub, East Atchison (26:41.60)
146. Michaela Sybert, North Andrew (27:37.30)
147. Brylie Brincks, North Andrew (27:40.90)
151. Alexis Bywater, East Atchison (27:56.80)
153. Kendall Nester, North Andrew (28:42.00)
165. Emmy Laur, East Atchison (32:32.60)
CLASS 1 BOYS
Nodaway Valley's Riley Blay repeated as a state champion with a dominant showing. Blay ran a 16:28.20, 32 seconds better than the runner-up. Mound City's Keaton Zembles also medaled, taking ninth in 17:16.40. Zembles led the Panthers to an eighth-place finish in the team standings.
East Atchison finished 12th with 284 points.
Check out the rest of the KMAland results below and full results here.
36. Jadon Griffin, Mound City (18:39.00)
44. Nicholas Ivey, Mound City (18:49.70)
46. Caleb Lucas, Rock Port (18:52.90)
60. Ian Stepp, East Atchison (19:06.50)
61. Augustus Heintz, East Atchison (19:06.50)
62. Daniel Lesher, East Atchison (19:08.90)
100. Chauncey Brown, Mound City (19:50.90)
105. Ethan Holtman, Platte Valley (19:54.60)
116. Cole Anderson, East Atchison (20:04.50)
122. Jacob Peery, Platte Valley (20:10.00)
124. Cowen O'Riley, East Atchison (20:11.70)
130. Clayton Vernon, East Atchison (20:19.60)
136. Quin Staten, East Atchison (20:37.80)
147. Jarom Russo, North Andrew (21:05.20)
152. Logan Peery, Platte Valley (21:12.10)
159. Quinton Livengood, Mound City (21:45.00)
163. Jarrad Jamison, East Atchison (22:16.70)
CLASS 3 GIRLS
Maryville's Ellie Parsons was 81st in 22:14.60 while Katherine Pohren claimed 89th in 22:28.60.
Click here for full results.
CLASS 3 BOYS
Maryville finished 10th with 235 points. Dylan Masters was Maryville's top runner in 27th (17:13.20) while Bradley Deering and Connor Blackford were close behind in 36th (17:23.80) and 37th (17:24.40).
Colton Berry was 108th (18:34.30), Grant Small finished 137th (19:10.30), Dalton McDonough claimed 148th (19:43.30) and Raymond Zhao was 158th (22:58.30).
Find the full results here.