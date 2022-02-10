(Columbia) -- Missouri swimming and diving are both ranked in the top 20 of the CSCAA Poll for the fifth time this year.
The Missouri men are No. 14 while the women are ranked No. 19.
View the complete release from Missouri athletics linked here.
Updated: February 10, 2022 @ 6:16 pm
