Missouri Tigers

(Columbia) -- Missouri swimming and diving are both ranked in the top 20 of the CSCAA Poll for the fifth time this year.

The Missouri men are No. 14 while the women are ranked No. 19.

View the complete release from Missouri athletics linked here.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.